CHAMPAIGN -- University of Illinois Facilities and Services and the Champaign Fire Department will conduct a spill containment drill Nov. 2.
It will run from 8-10 a.m. on the south area of campus.
It will include a simulated call to 9-1-1 from the fuel farm, with event organizers placing dye in the storm drains near the university’s oil storage tanks on South Oak Street. The dye will run south to the Embarras River watershed, east of the Illinois Fire Service Institute, according to Facilities and Services.
This exercise is required each year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and it satisfies the Abbott Power Plant facility response plan requirements, according to the university.