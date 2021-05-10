CHAMPAIGN -- For years, leaders at C-U at Home told the local community that more than just a winter shelter was needed for homeless men and women.
Now that the organization is offering year-round shelter to the homeless at last, its leaders say they need to pause operations due to a staffing shortage.
“After much prayer and deliberation, it is with deep sadness that we inform you of our intent to temporarily pause operations of some of the programs at C-U at Home in order to address and remedy significant staff shortages that have led to serious safety concerns for our staff and friends without an address,” said an emailed statement from the organization’s board of directors and management.
C-U at The Men’s Shelter and C-U at Austin’s Place (women’s shelter) -- both at C-U at Home’s headquarters at 70 E. Washington St., C -- will pause operations starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday for everyone not currently enrolled in the C-19 Shelter to Housing Voucher Program. The voucher program administered by the Housing Authority of Champaign County allows participants in the C-U at Work Program to qualify for housing assistance.
C-U at the Phoenix (drop-in center) in the same building will pause operations starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
C-U at Home said it hopes to reopen June 14 with additional staff and policies and procedures in place “to provide the best possible service for our friends on the street.”
Anyone in need of a safe shelter during the next month, “we will be working to provide assistance in finding alternate options,” officials said.
During the pause in operations, the building in Champaign and surrounding property will be closed except for showers and mail pick-up Tuesday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m., starting Thursday, the group said.
C-U at Home recently raised $563,000 in its annual fund-raiser, One Winter Night, in February, surpassing its $450,000 goal.