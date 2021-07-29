URBANA -- Eleven months before next year's primary elections in June, the first candidate has stepped up to run for Champaign County executive.
Democratic Urbana county board member Steve Summers announced he will run for that office.
Current County Executive Darlene Kloeppel, also a Democrat, said she doesn't plan to run for re-election.
Currently vice chairman of the county board, Summers was elected to the board in 2016 and represents District 9.
He served as Democratic caucus chair for the board from 2018 to 2020 and also served on the Urbana school board from 1995 to 2011.
Both Kloeppel’s term as executive and Summers’ term on the county board are up Nov. 30, 2022.
Summers holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Illinois State University and a master’s degree in public administration from Sangamon State University, now University of Illinois-Springfield. He is a retired member and former president of Laborers Local 703.
With five years of county board experience, Summers said he has a good grasp of the issues and good working relationships with fellow county officials.
And after more than two decades in elected offices, he said, he knows how to work with other people.
“We need someone in this position who can work collaboratively with others,” he said.
Front and center for him among current issues is putting the county’s approximately $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to good use.
He also said it’s time to resolve issues with the county jail and he wants to see the county work collaboratively with the city of Champaign on drainage issues in the Garden Hills area.
Summers also said he is proposing that the county board drastically reduce the salary of the county executive.
“I am running for county executive because, while serving on the board, I have seen first-hand how county government impacts the day-to-day lives of our residents,” he said in an announcement. “I have been consistently amazed at the hard work and dedication of our county employees. My goal in running is to empower those employees to build a county government that works for everyone in Champaign County.”
Kloeppel was elected the first county executive after county voters approved that change in government. She ran planning to serve just one term, she said.
She still has things she wants to accomplish before her term ends, she said, and she believes she will be leaving a solid foundation for the next county executive.
"I'm setting things up for the future so things will work well," she said.