Updated Thursday 8:30 a.m..
Traffic on Interstate 57 southbound will continue to be diverted at exit 238 north of Champaign as construction crews complete their overnight work this morning, state police said.
Both southbound lanes will remain closed until at least 9 a.m., which has caused a backup and led to at least one crash, police said.
You're advised to use caution if you're driving in that area. Police encourage you to use an alternate route if possible.
