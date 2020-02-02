Super Bowl spotlight back on Charleston
CHARLESTON — Jerry’s Pizza is a local restaurant, so national advertising was never in the plans for former owner Larry Keck.
But when two former fans, Eastern Illinois football alums Tony Romo and Jimmy Garappolo, became starting NFL quarterbacks, he got it for free.
“It’s funny because both of them, on national TV, when they were asked about Charleston they both mentioned Jerry’s Pizza,” Keck said while standing behind the bar at the Charleston VFW, which he now manages. “That was kind of neat.”
He’s not the only one to bask in the notoriety — not to mention free advertising — of Eastern’s NFL success.
Garappolo is the latest in a surprisingly large line of former Eastern Illinois quarterbacks who have found themselves in the Super Bowl spotlight.
As starting quarterback, Garappolo will be prominently featured in the broadcast, and that means attention for one of the smaller public universities in Illinois with an enrollment of around 8,000.
“The exposure that the university is going to get, I don’t know how to really calculate that,” said Eastern Illinois sports information director Rich Moser, who added that he’s been contacted by Fox for information on Garappolo and his former school. “If you want to put a dollar figure on it, you’re probably talking tens of millions of dollars in the exposure of what we would have to buy in print and radio and TV time.”
While Garappolo may be the first Eastern Illinois alum to start at quarterback in the Super Bowl, though, he’s far from the first to be featured on Super Bowl Sunday. The 21,000 or so residents of Charleston, Ill., have had plenty to cheer about over the last few decades.
On the football stadium at the center of town, massive banners hang with names and photos of prominent alumni. While Garappolo’s banner is still in the process of being added, there are a few names the typical NFL fan would be sure to recognize.
Rod Franklin remembers vividly when former Eastern Illinois quarterback Mike Shanahan coached the Denver Broncos to a Super Bowl XXXII win over the Green Bay Packers in 1998.
“It was awesome,” he said, “because there was a connection where I caught a couple of passes from Shanahan back in the 70’s. It was pretty neat to watch him go where he did.”
Franklin was a walk-on receiver during the 1973 and ’74 seasons, when Shanahan played for the Panthers. Franklin ruptured his kidney early in the 1974 season, and by the time he was back and ready to play, Shanahan suffered his own ruptured kidney, which nearly killed him.
Shanahan also won Super Bowl XXIII, and his son, Kyle, is the head coach of Garappolo’s 49ers. The elder Shanahan has kept his connection to Charleston alive. He still has friends in town, including former Jerry’s Pizza owner Jerry Meyerscough, and resident Gentry Hogue, a Packers fan, said he received tickets from Shanahan to see his Broncos play in Green Bay.
Eastern Illinois’ Super Bowl legacy continued in 2010, when another former quarterback, Sean Payton, coached the New Orleans Saints to the Super Bowl XLIV title. And while he never played in a Super Bowl, Romo was in the commentary booth last year.
Garappolo, though, has a chance to do something none of his predecessors did: quarterback a team to a title.
The fact that he makes his connection to the school alive makes it all the more special to those in town.
“I keep reading that he brings his Eastern backpack to the gym,” longtime Charleston resident Heather Hogue said. “That’s exciting, to think about this this little small town, small school, and it’s getting our name out there.”
Mike Simard tried to downplay the specialness of Eastern Illinois’ quarterback history, but the fact that Garappolo still carries around his backpack did mean something to him.
Simard was a transplant who moved to Charleston from Maine in 1993. He’s grown to love the town over the years because of the friendly people who accepted him, unlike those he encountered in the Northeast. He’s glad to see Garappolo expressing a similar sentiment.
“That’s kind of a big deal,” Simard said. “That means he loved his time here, and I’m glad. And I hope every athlete that goes to Eastern, whatever they pursue, whether it’s professional football or whatever their pursuits are, remembers this as a nice little town that they can enjoy.”
