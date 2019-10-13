With California passing legislation that will allow college athletes to profit from their name or likeness, we asked star alums of Big Ten schools: Is it time to rethink the issue altogether and consider cutting student-athletes in on the gazillions in revenue?
NNANNA EGWU
Illinois basketball
Only player to win program’s Kenny Battle Leadership Award, Lou Henson Courage Award and Matto Award
“It’s time. There are many ways we can go with it but I think the law they just passed in California is a great start. I believe student-athletes deserve the right to at least profit off their own name.
“Will it be perfect? No. Will there be some growing pains in figuring out ways people won’t scheme the process? Sure.
“But we had to start somewhere and I’m glad California got the ball rolling. Let’s hope our elected officials in Springfield piggyback off this.”
SUZY FAVOR HAMILTON
Wisconsin track and field
Three-time Olympian and nine-time Big Ten champ named top female athlete in conference history by BTN
“While I am grateful for the scholarships we receive as college athletes, there are certain standout individuals who deserve to share in the profits the NCAA and universities gain from the use of their personas.
“I know the fear is that this will turn college sports into pro sports, but I just don’t see it getting out of control. In fact, it would likely rid some of the under-the-table stuff that obviously goes on — and always has.
“As an aside, back when I was in college, my coach would have me run over in Europe during the summer, where I would compete in races and earn prize money but not be able to accept it.”
JALEN ROSE
Michigan basketball
ESPN analyst and 13-year pro, a member of Wolverines’ famed Fab Five
“Excuse me if you’ve heard me on this soap box for nearly 30 years. Absolutely.
“This idea of free labor without direct compensation equals modern day indentured servitude.”
ROB McCLANAHAN
Minnesota hockey
Scored game-winning goal in gold medal game for miracle-making 1980 U.S. hockey team at Lake Placid Olympics
“The NCAA needs to look in the mirror about many situations surrounding today’s student-athlete. Compensation, eligibility requirements and transfer rules are just three subjects that should be reviewed and changed, in my opinion.
“I do not have answers as to what or how to change, but I do know they make an absurd amount of money on the football playoffs and the basketball tournaments. Where does that go?
“As it currently stands, the NCAA is at best behind the times. As with most everything, it’s time for them to adjust.”
GARY DANIELSON
Purdue football
Former NFL quarterback now CBS Sports’ lead college football analyst
“I believe it is a great privilege to participate in college athletics that will continue to provide benefits to one’s life far beyond cashing in.
“There are very few college athletes that could monetize their likeness without the college sports framework. However, football is least fair, forcing players to stay three years, no matter how ready they are for professional status.
“Seems to me the current structure, while occasionally unfair to a few elite athletes, does benefit thousands of others. Complicated debate.”
DESMOND HOWARD
Michigan football
1991 Heisman winner, College Football Hall of Famer, ESPN analyst
“It is beyond time for the NCAA to rethink its compensation model, and a good start would be to stop opposing any legislation that would allow student-athletes to profit from their own likenesses.
“We have come a long way from the days when college coaches had to take second jobs in the offseason to support their families or teach classes at the university to justify their salaries. Now, coaches are signing multimillion-dollar contracts. Networks are signing multibillion-dollar deals.
“So, with all this growth, the players are the only ones who are being asked to maintain their status quo.”
KENT BENSON
Indiana basketball
No. 1 pick of 1977 NBA Draft and Most Outstanding Player of ’76 Final Four, where Bob Knight’s Hoosiers capped last undefeated season in college basketball
“Absolutely not. The athletes can get off-season jobs just like we had to, in order to have spending money over and above our scholarships.
“It’s called accountability and responsibility.”
EVAN TURNER
Ohio State basketball
Two-time conference scoring champ and 2010 Big Ten Player of the Year about to start 10th NBA season
“I definitely think the NCAA should start compensating student-athletes above their scholarships.
“It’ll be tricky to figure out how the money should be distributed, but maybe a tier system would work, possibly off your performance or even incentive-based.
“Maybe give incoming freshmen a flat rate. Possibly pay players who are all-conference a certain wage and give returning All-Americans a certain rate.
“I think the incentives could also be based off things like conference player awards, sixth man of the year and making an all-academic team.
“Obviously, you have to find the right balance to make it as fair as possible.”
DRAYMOND GREEN
Michigan State basketball
Big Ten’s 2012 Player of the Year now a three-time NBA champion with Golden State Warriors
“You spend too much time in college broke, with no money, and yet everybody else was living very well. It does not make any sense.
“I can make all the money off your likeness (but) the moment you decide to make some money off your likeness, you can’t play here anymore. You’re ineligible. You’re suspended. It’s backwards and someone needs to force this dictatorship to change.
“That’s exactly what it is — it’s no different than any country that’s run by dictators. The NCAA’s a dictatorship.”
KARL MECKLENBURG
Minnesota football
12th-round NFL Draft pick went on to play 12 seasons with Denver Broncos, making six Pro Bowls
“I agree with California’s decision to allow college players to make money off the sale of their likeness.
“Many of my college teammates struggled financially to make ends meet. Most of them didn’t make NFL teams and could have used the money as they worked on their college degrees.
“As a scholarship college player and a student, you don’t have time nor are you allowed to work during the school year.
“Why should the money go to the institution?”