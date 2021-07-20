URBANA — Titianna Ammons has resigned her District 11 Champaign County Board seat, effective Aug. 10.
A Democrat elected to the board last year, Ammons said she was resigning due to her health and a desire to spend more time with her family, according to County Executive Darlene Kloeppel.
Kloeppel will nominate a replacement for Ammons to the full board for approval and said she was waiting on county Democrats to submit their choice. Ammons’ replacement will fill the balance of her term, which is up Nov. 30, 2022.
Ammons has disclosed publicly that she was diagnosed in 2019 with multiple sclerosis. She made an unsuccessful bid for Urbana city clerk in the primaries this past spring.