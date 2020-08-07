By day, Tom Benefiel works in the transportation department for the Ridgeview school system. But every Friday night, Benefiel’s inner ”Dr. Johnny Fever” comes out from 6 p.m. to midnight on Gibson City’s WGCY (106.3-FM).
On Aug. 21, Gibson City native Benefiel celebrates the 25th anniversary of his weekly show. The 51-year-old has been at the station almost 30 years.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Benefiel said. “The biggest highlight was the day in early August 1995 that boss/owner/general manager Gary McCullough came to me and said ‘Tom, I need somebody for Friday and Saturday night. Do you want to give it a go?’ He didn’t know if I’d be any good at it.”
Benefiel had a history with the station. His late father, Bob, worked at WGCY after retiring as a grade-school principal in Gibson City.
What’s his music of choice? Benefiel likes to call it “trainwreck radio.”
“It’s pretty much everything,” Benefiel said.
That’s a change from his early days on the show. With an older audience back then, he stuck to mostly big band and swing. Music from earlier generations.
Gradually, his audience became younger, so he started to mix up the selections.
“I’m not going to play speed metal or death rap metal or anything like that,” Benefield said. “Now, it’s pop, rock, soul, anything from the 1920s through today. You name it.”
He plays the old staples, classic country music like Johnny Cash, etc.
The term “trainwreck radio” came from longtime supporter Jack Miller, a mechanic in Gibson City.
“He said, ‘I really like your show. You’ll play something by Frank Sinatra and then turn around and play the Monkees and then Chet Atkins and Dave Brubeck. You’ll do anything.”
When he first started hosting his own show, Benefiel worked Friday and Saturday nights. But when he and wife Jamie had twins (James and R.J., now 20), he cut back to just Fridays. They also have a daughter, Grace, 16.
Benefiel works Sunday mornings and helps as an engineer with the many high school sports that air on WGCY.
Benefiel is a big fan of McCullough, who is back at the station after health battles.
“I say on the air a lot, ‘I can’t believe he still lets me do this after all this time,’” Benefiel said.