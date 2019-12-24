Top of the Morning, Dec. 24, 2019
Notes from the newsroom
— Saturday’s News-Gazette will include a 24-page special section devoted to Illinois football’s trip to the Redbox Bowl.
The cover is an ode to the symbol of the program’s revival: An orange-striped bowling bowl sporting a number that signifies the extra game allowed by a postseason invitation. Photo editor Robin Scholz caught up with ol’ No. 13 at the bowling alley inside the Illini’s training facility.
— A reminder: We will not publish a print edition on Christmas Day. Breaking news will be funneled to news-gazette.com.
— We’re taking nominatons for our second Seventy Over 70 class through January. Forms are available by clicking here and in the lobby at The News-Gazette in downtown Champaign.
At news-gazette.com
Here’s what was trending at our website, which in a seven-day period ending Sunday saw 1,177,641 pageviews:
TOP STORIES
1. Champaign moms to open preschool that will ‘immerse children in nature, play’
2. Champaign woman sues sheriff’s deputy over ‘improper’ pat-down
3. ‘Sad, sick, dying and perverted’
TOP SPORTS STORIES
1. Good Morning, Illini Nation: Solid start to 2019-20 for Tuscola’s Quinn
2. Illini sign 12 on first day of early signing period
3. Give him a hand: Cockburn key for Illini
TOP PHOTO GALLERIES
1. Prep Boy’s Basketball: STM vs. Fisher
2. Faces of Winter: Girl’s Basketball 2
3. Faces of Winter: Boy’s Basketball 2
TOP VIDEOS
1. Body-camera footage of pat-down of Wylesha Ayres, 5 / 8/2019 (short version)
2. It’s Your Business: Harvest Market becomes finals hotspot
3. St. Joseph-Ogden at Champaign Central boys’ basketball highlights
Questions?
Comments? Suggestions? Email The News-Gazette’s Jim Rossow atjrossow@news-gazette.com.