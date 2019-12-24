Listen to this article

Notes from the newsroom

— Saturday’s News-Gazette will include a 24-page special section devoted to Illinois football’s trip to the Redbox Bowl.

The cover is an ode to the symbol of the program’s revival: An orange-striped bowling bowl sporting a number that signifies the extra game allowed by a postseason invitation. Photo editor Robin Scholz caught up with ol’ No. 13 at the bowling alley inside the Illini’s training facility.

— A reminder: We will not publish a print edition on Christmas Day. Breaking news will be funneled to news-gazette.com.

— We’re taking nominatons for our second Seventy Over 70 class through January. Forms are available by clicking here and in the lobby at The News-Gazette in downtown Champaign.

At news-gazette.com

Here’s what was trending at our website, which in a seven-day period ending Sunday saw 1,177,641 pageviews:

Questions?

Comments? Suggestions? Email The News-Gazette’s Jim Rossow atjrossow@news-gazette.com.