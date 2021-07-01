Top of the Morning, July 1, 2021
Notes from the newsroom … We’re taking nominations for Central Illinois Business Magazine’s 14th Forty Under 40
- class, which will be honored this fall. Yes, a banquet is planned for late October, where we hope to recognize the Class of 2020, as well, which didn’t have one due to the pandemic.
“We wanted to make sure last year’s class is recognized along with the new class,” said Nancy Sims, vice president of sales for Champaign Multimedia Group. “It will be a tremendous celebration.” Email Sims (nancy.c.sims@gmail.com) for sponsorship and ticket information. To nominate a whippersnapper — deadline is
July 16 — visit news-gazette.com and click on the icon. Winners will be spotlighted in the October issue of Central Illinois Business. ➜ People’s Choice voting wraps up July 9 (visit news-gazette.com to stuff ballots). We’ll celebrate like we did in 2019: a wonderful bash at Riggs Beer Company in Urbana (tentatively set for Sept. 9 with a rain date of Sept. 16) and a magazine saluting the top finishers. Since we don’t publish in print on holidays,
Saturday’s 40-page News-Gazette will include the usual Sunday fare, including comics, advertising inserts and Weekend Extra.
Notes from the newsroom …
— We’re taking nominations for Central Illinois Business Magazine’s 14th Forty Under 40 class, which will be honored this fall. Yes, a banquet is planned for late October where we hope recognize the Class of 2020, as well, which didn’t have one due to the pandemic.
“It will be a tremendous celebration,” said Nancy Sims, vice president of sales for Champaign Multimedia Group. Email Sims (nancy.c.sims@gmail.com) for sponsorship and ticket information.
To nominate a whippersnapper — deadline is July 16 — visit news-gazette.com and click on the icon. Winners will be spotlighted in the October issue of Central Illinois Business.
— People’s Choice voting wraps up July 9 (visit news-gazette.com to stuff ballots). We’ll celebrate like we did in 2019: a wonderful bash at Riggs Beer Company in Urbana (tentatively set for Sept. 9 with a rain date of Sept. 16).
— Since we don’t publish in print on holidays, Saturday’s 40-page News-Gazette will include the usual Sunday fare, including comics, advertising inserts and Weekend Extra.