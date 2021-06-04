Top of the Morning, June 4, 2021
For more than three decades, area listeners knew they could hear “The Rush Limbaugh Show” each weekday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on WDWS 1400-AM.
The conservative radio host passed away Feb. 17 after a battle with lung cancer.
His show will end its nationally syndicated run June 18. Starting June 21, the time slot will be filled by the new “Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show.”
“I think they’re going to do really well,” said Grant Thompson, vice president/general manager of WDWS-WHMS-WKIO. “They’re both established as hosts on their own right. They both bring something completely different to the table. And I think that pulling them together is going to be a really good thing.
“I’m excited about it. I think people will like it. Even those who are really strong Rush Limbaugh loyalists will like this show.”
The new show will focus on the news of the day and politics.
“I think they’ll do it from a very educated, intellectual way, but also have a little bit of humor to it,” Thompson said.
During its long run on WDWS, “The Rush Limbaugh Show” dominated local ratings in its time slot.
“He was the No. 1-listened-to radio personality in the country,” Thompson said.
Travis is coming off a successful run as host of “Outkick The Coverage With Clay Travis” on Fox Sports Radio.
Said Travis: “At a time of rabid cancel culture and toxic identity politics, we will be the voice for many who feel scared to say what they think for fear of the censorious online mob. “
“I’ve loved spending the past six years building ‘Outkick The Coverage’ into one of the most-listened-to sports talk shows in the country, but I couldn’t resist the opportunity to join Buck Sexton as we launch this new program in the most coveted timeslot in the talk format,” said Travis in a press release from Premiere Networks. “While no one will ever replace Rush Limbaugh, Buck and I are excited to continue advancing the causes he held dear, most importantly American exceptionalism, a fervent embrace of capitalism, and a belief in a robust marketplace of ideas. At a time of rabid cancel culture and toxic identity politics, we will be the voice for many who feel scared to say what they think for fear of the censorious online mob. We can’t wait to get started.”
Sexton, a former CIA officer and New York police counterterrorism expert, was the host of Premiere Networks’ syndicated “The Buck Sexton Show.”