The March 2021 cover of Editor & Publisher.
As proud as we are to be included in Editor & Publisher’s coveted “10 Publishers That Do It Right” for the third time in seven years, the credit this time goes to a group outside our newsroom:

The 42 men and women who volunteered their time, talent and testimony for a “Being Black In America” project that made a difference in 2020.

A heartfelt thank-you to:

Aaron Alford

Dennis Austin

Patricia Avery

Gianina Baker

Evette Campbell

Keisha Carthen

Valena Claiborne

Dionne Clifton

Darnell Cox

Rev. Andre Crittenden

Shanae Dowell

Margareth Etienne

Anthony Figueroa

Clarissa Nickerson Fourman

Rev. Robert Freeman

Dana Gillon

Sharva Hampton-Campbell

Marnita Harris

Lamont Holden

Ronda Holliman

Gladys Hunt

Shirese Hursey

Sheila Johnson

Robert Jones

Peggy LaFrance

Karena LaPlace

Patricia McKinney Lewis

Shannon McFarland

LeConte Nix

David Northern

Cynthia Oliver

Minnie Pearson

Evelyn Reynolds

Karen Simms

Christopher Span

Endalyn Taylor

Rev. Keith Thomas

Rev. Terrance Thomas

Marietta Turner

Sheldon Turner

Staci Ward

Rev. Ervin Williams

“This is as much a community award as a News-Gazette award,” said the initiative’s coordinator, N-G Editor Jeff D’Alessio. “Nothing we could have produced in-house could have come close to matching the powerful first-person stories our special guest contributors were kind enough to share.”

This year, E&P received more than 50 nominations from media companies nationwide. The other nine winners included a mix of metro newspapers (Star Tribune, Newsday, Tennessean), magazines (Variety) and specialty publications (Business Publications Corp.). Here is the complete list and the innovative ideas that caught the judges’ attention.

It’s the sixth time since 2015 that The News-Gazette has been tabbed by Editor & Publisher in its “Do It Right” edition, in which the 137-year-old publication spotlights trend-setters in our industry. Previously, the N-G was honored for its engagement strategy (Top 10), video implementation (honorable mention), “High School Confidential” (honorable mention), newsroom-wide podcast push (Top 10) and, last year, our in-house high school photo shoots.

