Top of the Morning, March 2, 2021
As proud as we are to be included in Editor & Publisher’s coveted “10 Publishers That Do It Right” for the third time in seven years, the credit this time goes to a group outside our newsroom:
The 42 men and women who volunteered their time, talent and testimony for a “Being Black In America” project that made a difference in 2020.
A heartfelt thank-you to:
“This is as much a community award as a News-Gazette award,” said the initiative’s coordinator, N-G Editor Jeff D’Alessio. “Nothing we could have produced in-house could have come close to matching the powerful first-person stories our special guest contributors were kind enough to share.”
This year, E&P received more than 50 nominations from media companies nationwide. The other nine winners included a mix of metro newspapers (Star Tribune, Newsday, Tennessean), magazines (Variety) and specialty publications (Business Publications Corp.). Here is the complete list and the innovative ideas that caught the judges’ attention.
It’s the sixth time since 2015 that The News-Gazette has been tabbed by Editor & Publisher in its “Do It Right” edition, in which the 137-year-old publication spotlights trend-setters in our industry. Previously, the N-G was honored for its engagement strategy (Top 10), video implementation (honorable mention), “High School Confidential” (honorable mention), newsroom-wide podcast push (Top 10) and, last year, our in-house high school photo shoots.