Top of the Morning, Nov. 24, 2020
Since we don’t publish a print edition on Thanksgiving, more than a pound of Black Friday advertisements (three insert packages) will be included in Wednesday’s News-Gazette.
For the first time, we’ll have those editions ($3) available via a drive-thru in the parking lot at The News-Gazette (201 Devonshire, Champaign) from 6 to 10 a.m. Wednesday. Swing by and say hi to our hard-working distribution staff, including circulation director Travis Vandiver (above).
If college basketball’s your thing, Wednesday’s issue will also include our eight-page tribute to Brad Underwood’s Illini.
The clever cover is courtesy talented graphic artist Lyncoln Delporte, who played off the scene in “Hoosiers” where the coach (Danville’s Gene Hackman) reassures his team during nervous times. We’re not sure if Underwood has done the tape-measure thing yet, but it might be a good idea ahead of Wednesday’s unusual opener.
###
For the fifth year in a row, the Champaign Wingstop, 512 S. Neil St., is hosting Wingsgiving, when franchise owner Sahil Contractor gives away as many free wings as it can on Thanksgiving. Contractor joined WDWS-AM 1400 to discuss the tradition, which is especially important during COVID-19. The podcast is available at news-gazette.com.