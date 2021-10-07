Top of the Morning, Oct. 7, 2021
Around the dial
WDWS, about to celebrate its 85th year at 1400-AM, is now available on your FM dial, too.
At 12:30 p.m. Monday, a simulcast of WDWS programming began airing at 93.9 FM.
“We are always looking for additional ways for our listeners to access and enjoy the programming and content we offer on WDWS,” said Champaign Multimedia Group Vice President Grant Thompson, who runs our radio operation.
Thompson said the Federal Communications Commission launched an initiative to study the AM band and address its technical constraints. That resulted in the opportunity for AM stations to request approval for construction of FM translator stations, he said.
WDWS 1400-AM turns 85 in January.
***
To complement the betting lines now published in The News-Gazette sports section: “Brent Musburger’s Action Updates,” one-minute radio spots airing weekdays on WDWS. Content is provided by Musburger from his Las Vegas sports-book studios and focuses on professional and college teams with Midwest ties.