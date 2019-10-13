When she arrives from France later this month — grandchildren in tow — Carol Finch Cone Rose will make a beeline to the busy corner of Prospect and University in Champaign.
It’s been years since she laid her eyes on the popular, horizontal, century-plus-old Osage orange tree at Trevett-Finch Park.
She called it the “climbing tree” while growing up in the brick beauty of a house to the west — and will be pleased as punch to know its look hasn’t changed much.
“This very special survivor was loved and protected by three generations of our family,” she said.
Her mother, Helen Bess Finch Cone, donated the corner to the City of Champaign knowing her three daughters would one day move away from C-U.
Carol, a Uni High grad, said she’ll put on film her family’s visit to what once was her yard on Oct. 21-22. We’ll tell of the reunion in these pages.
“It touches me deeply,” she said, “to have been able to give this hedgeapple tree and park to the children of Champaign” from a family “who loved Champaign their whole lives.”