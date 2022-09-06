This is an incredibly complicated issue because of the number of factors that contribute to it, some of them typical economic forces and some being unique to higher education.
To try to answer the question “Has college gotten too expensive?” would first require a definition of what “too expensive” means. The average cost of delivering 120 semester credit hours — which itself varies enormously depending on the major subject (engineering or nursing costing a lot more than any of the humanities or liberal arts) and on the type of institution (e.g. a large comprehensive state research university having a hugely different cost structure than a small private liberal arts college) has certainly increased greatly over the past few decades.
Thus, the amount charged students to receive this “education product” has also increased greatly. There is not a simple explanation for this rapid escalation in costs, and thus price charged. The reasons are multiple and would require volumes to explain.
Some of them, in short, are:
1. Reduced state funding
At state institutions, state legislatures have dramatically reduced the amount of state subsidy, forcing the universities either to cut expenditures and risk cutting quality (which they are very reluctant to do) or to raise the price charged to students (the almost universal choice).
2. Senseless rankings
The college rankings phenomenon (driven primarily by U.S. News & World Report) that has become so highly visible has caused college and university leaders, who are obsessed with prestige and reputation (both institutional and personal), to distort their decision-making away from educational efficiency and toward spending money on things that cater to the rankings criteria.
(I personally believe that U.S. News & World Report, while certainly not the only one, is the single-most pernicious factor in the afflictions facing higher ed today.)
3. Research of little value
For various reasons, including the perpetual pursuit of higher rankings, colleges and universities increasingly put huge emphasis on research, much of which is useless — and even that which is useful benefits society generally but does not do much if anything to enhance the education of undergraduate students.
Thus, a growing part of student tuition/fee costs go to subsidize research that does not benefit them. (Note: Faculty argue that their research enhances their knowledge and thus their teaching, which from my experience is maybe 10 percent accurate and 90 percent BS as it applies to undergraduate teaching.)
4. Athletics spending
Athletics at all but a few institutions are increasingly subsidized by student tuition/fees. This itself gets complicated, so don’t get me started.
Suffice it to say that (again in part driven by the obsessive pursuit of visibility and prestige that comes with athletic success in an inherently zero-sum-game endeavor) all schools are strongly incentivized to chase success by constantly spending more money just like a dog chasing its tail, but since they all do it, costs continue to explode everywhere without anyone gaining ground on success.
It’s crazy, but I don’t know the solution, short of collective agreements that the courts are saying violate antitrust law. So the merry-go-round continues.
5. Excess supply over demand
Perhaps most significantly, the peculiarities of the higher ed marketplace are driving inflation at a high level. Today, the undergraduate (and graduate) industry is overbuilt. There is excess supply over demand — much more capacity or seats available than the declining number of high school graduates who legitimately might want to go to college.
Thus, the industry is hyper-competitive. Normally, this market condition (supply exceeds demand) would cause competitors to lower their prices, but in the unique higher ed marketplace, that isn’t the case. Consumers (i.e. prospective students and their families) up to now have not made their college choices turn on price, I think primarily because of the easy availability of federal loans and the short-term thinking that doesn’t account for the long-term implications of these loans.
No, students choose their college choice based on the quality of the perceived experience, so instead of cutting price, schools compete by spending huge amounts of money on amenities like state-of-the-art rec centers, luxurious student housing and state-of-the-art technology capacity so students can play games on multiple devices, have gourmet food service options, etc., etc.
Until the consumers of higher ed (students) start making college choice decisions based on price instead of rankings and amenities, the cost of undergraduate education will continue to soar faster than general inflation.
And that’s just a quick overview of some of the forces driving the cost of college.
I have no simple (or even complex) solution. Our free market culture that values competition, free speech values that protect the damned rankings by magazines, our appropriate desire to make college available to all who want it and thus creates a system of easy loans, our national obsession with athletics, etc., etc., combine to make this a huge national problem that will only get worse.
I guess one step in the right direction would be to scrap the entire current federal loan program and replace it with one that fundamentally changes the incentives for both schools and students, but I don’t see that as politically viable. And so it goes.