The largest driver, by far, of tuition increases at public colleges over the last 40 years has been state cuts to higher education budgets. In 1988, students paid 25 percent or less of the cost of their college education. Today, they pay 50 percent or more.
Cost shifting has hit middle- and low-income families of color the hardest, dramatically increasing the percent of family income required to fund college. You could view President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness program for low- and middle-income students as the federal government stepping in to make up for states’ irresponsible disinvestment in higher education over decades.
There is some hypocrisy in older college graduates begrudging the same subsidy for college costs to the current generation that they received while attending.
As justified as this loan forgiveness is, we need a long-term college affordability strategy for low- and middle-income Americans. (College costs as a percentage of income remain a tremendous deal for the wealthy.)
There are two basic strategies to address this problem. The first is reform the current system along multiple fronts. The second is a simple, more sweeping change: make college free.
A reform strategy requires several changes in the current system. States must restore funding. Most have not even restored cuts made during the Great Recession. If they need some prompting to do so, the federal government could require increased college funding over time as a requirement for eligibility for significant amounts of federal funds.
Next, state and institutional scholarship programs should be entirely focused on need and supporting college readiness programs for eligible students. Currently, a third of state scholarship dollars are distributed based on “merit.” A recent analysis of one state heavily focused on “merit” (e.g. test scores, GPA) found funds going to families making over $200,000 a year. The program is derisively called the “car dealer relief” program because it allows wealthier students to buy a car for college.
Colleges themselves provide about $11 billion in grants. A quarter of that (nearly $3 billion) is “merit”-based, resulting in the same outcomes as merit-based state grants.
The second basic affordability strategy is more sweeping and straightforward: make college free — or free at least for middle- and low-income families. Just as we made high school free in the 20th century when opponents made the same arguments against free high school currently being made against free college.
This is accepted practice in many western democracies. College was free in California in the past. New York is experimenting with making college free below certain income levels. Community college is already free in more than 20 states. Multiple economic analyses have shown this investment will pay for itself in eight years or less and then provide massive economic benefits for decades to come.
Just think of the transformative impact of the post-World War II GI bill on steroids.
Whether we choose to reform the current system or adopt a free college strategy, we must ramp up accountability and transparency requirements for colleges themselves. The “college scorecard” developed in the Obama Administration is a start.
Eligibility for increased funding should be tied to improvements in recruitment, degree completion and better post-graduation outcomes, especially for low-income students and students of color.
In sum, this is not rocket science, but it is not easy. Pay for the educated population we need to support a rapidly changing economy and a healthy democracy. Then hold those providing that education accountable for doing a good job.