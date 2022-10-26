SAVOY — Savoy Village President John Brown remembers seeing people walking or riding bikes on a two-lane, heavily traveled section of First Street that formerly lacked both shoulders and sidewalks.
One time, he saw a man on First Street on a bicycle pulling two kids in a cart with his back to traffic, and thought about how unsafe that was, he recalled.
“I always thought we were so lucky nobody was hit along that road,” he recalled.
Now, there’s a lighted, concrete bicycle and pedestrian path along the west side of First Street, between Curtis and Windsor roads, and it connects to the existing bike and pedestrian pathway running all the way to the University of Illinois campus.
Brown said people are already using the new pathway section between Curtis and Windsor roads.
“Clearly it increases safety,” he said.
The new mile-long path — most of which is outside Savoy village limits and in Champaign Township — was financed with $1.2 million in Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program and Rebuild Illinois funding.
It’s lined with solar-powered LED lights and is fully accessible to people with disabilities.
The cost to the village for this path was minimal, and the university will be maintaining it, Brown said.
Savoy has a large number of UI students and families commuting to and from campus, he said.
“It’s one of those things that greatly increases the quality of life for residents,” Brown said.