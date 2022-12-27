SAVOY — A near-nationwide cold snap has thrown a wrench into holiday-travel plans for millions of Americans, causing more than 3,700 flights to be canceled and 7,000 to be delayed as of Monday evening, according to air travel tracker FlightAware.
Yet University of Illinois Willard Airport in Savoy is exiting the chilly spell relatively unscathed, Executive Director Tim Bannon said Monday.
“Luckily, we didn’t take in a large quantity of snow,” Bannon said.
All told, the local airport received one cancellation from its provider, American Airlines, for an arrival from Chicago last week. Willard’s scheduled five flights a day — three to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago and two to Dallas/Fort Worth — have stayed steady since then.
Most of the nation’s flight cancellations Monday were from Southwest Airlines, which had canceled almost 2,800 flights by 6 p.m. American hadn’t reported any cancellations, though about a quarter of its flights (905) faced delays.
Snowfall and icy roads pose obvious challenges for ground travel.
But airplanes are designed to work best when temperatures drop.
“The airplanes like the cold; they fly at altitudes of 30,000 to 40,000 feet,” Bannon said.
Engines perform well in cold air.
As the plane ascends, the air gets thinner and lessens the drag on the airframe, improving fuel efficiency.
Hotter conditions means the air molecules spread out, move faster and rise.
With thinner air near the ground, planes have to extend their time on runways to take off.
All the Willard maintenance crew had to deal with this week was some cold, dry snow, Bannon said, which they handled by using rotary brooms that “fluff” the snow off the runway using rotating bristles.
“When it’s cold and it snows, it’s easier to manage on our part,” he said.
“It’s the wet and heavy snow and icing events that become a challenge for us. Ice and airplanes generally don’t mix.”
For ice build-up, the crews spray potassium acetate on the runway, a $5-a-gallon compound that gets expensive real quick.
If wet snow appears, the crew breaks out the plows, which might not always get down the pavement.
“We can’t use salt on the runways, so anytime we can get down to bare pavement is really important,” Bannon said.
Heading into a week with a slightly warmer forecast, Willard’s most important considerations include keeping warm clothes on staff and attendants and doing routine maintenance checks for any utility issues or freezing pipes.
“We expect the rest of the holidays to operate smoothly,” Bannon said.
“We’ll be in a good spot, hope to have all our staff home for the New Year and have staff back on Jan. 3.
“We’re very grateful to get through the cold weather and not see much impact. It’s always a good day when we keep the airport open.”