CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District finished its last two fiscal years in strong and stable financial shape, according to a recently completed routine audit presented to the MTD board Wednesday.
For both years, state operating assistance grants covered 65 percent of the MTD’s eligible operating expenses, according to representatives from Martin Hood, the Champaign firm that completed the audit.
The 2019 fiscal year ended with a slight uptick in ridership — 11,629,163 rides — compared with 2018, which closed with 11,528,385 rides.
Ridership in 2018 was 4.7 percent lower than the previous year, according to the report.
Bumping up 2019 ridership was the end of the ongoing Multimodal Corridor Enhancement (MCORE) construction on Green Street in front of the Illini Union, higher gas prices and higher precipitation in the first half of the year.
Those gains were offset by declines in the second half of the year when MCORE construction began on Wright Street in March.
In other business, the board voted 6-1 to approve a $10.6 million tax levy for the fiscal year that began July 1 and will run through June 30, 2020 — a potential 20 percent increase over the previous year.
A levy increase doesn’t translate to higher MTD tax bills for individual taxpayers. The levy is based on the amount of equalized assessed value in the district to which the tax rate is applied.
MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt said earlier in the tax cycle process the levy increase is largely a placeholder to be able to collect additional taxes if the two Urbana hospitals become taxable.
Board chair Bradley Diel said the MTD needs to capture as much of the tax base as it can as it becomes available, and most local taxing districts have done likewise.
Board member Phil Fiscella cast the only vote against the levy ordinance, saying the property tax burden in Champaign County is already high.
Fellow board member Linda Bauer said the MTD is a “very well-run organization.”
“I support this because I support the MTD,” she said.