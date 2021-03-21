BEMENT — Bement’s village president was pleased with a recent virtual meeting held among officials from the village, the school district, Norfolk Southern Railroad and the Federal Railway Administration to discuss the sometimes-lengthy blocking of village streets by trains.
“I felt it was a very good meeting,” Pat Tieman said, adding it was prompted by a villager’s complaint that led to a News-Gazette story.
“I just thought I’d get in line and see who I could get a hold of, and see what would take place,” Tieman said of planning Monday’s meeting.
Among those taking part was Greg Flynn, Norfolk Southern’s manager of corridor operations.
“We’ll do anything possible to work with them,” he said. “The biggest thing we’ll have is communication. We’ve opened up lines of communication with the individuals there in Bement, to let us know; also, with the police department. If he has any issues, any response, he can give me notice and we can coordinate movement through that area.”
Tieman pointed to a recent incident when train cars were not blocking a crossing but the arms stayed down, resulting in two hours of escorting vehicles around the arms and across the tracks.
“We’re not out to cause any trouble here. We’re willing to work together,” Tieman said. “I know there are times when we’re going to have to stop. It’s just life.”
Flynn agreed there will always be at least some delays, since the tracks are used often and in both directions.
Also taking part in the meeting was Bement school district Superintendent Sheila Greenwood, who said in the earlier story that student safety was her major concern, specifically when cars are temporarily stopped.
“We tell them, ‘Do not climb through the cars; do not go underneath the cars,” she said. “You will always be excused if you are late.’”
Tieman said he has also observed students trying to beat the trains, which bisect the community pretty much down the middle.
Officials at the meeting, which also included police Chief David Lansford and a representative of the Federal Railroad Administration, also shared a website for concerns on blocked crossings, fra.gov/blockedcrossings.