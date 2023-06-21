TUSCOLA — A multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 northbound has prompted Illinois State Police to divert traffic.
Preliminary reports are that around 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, a semitrailer caught fire and was blocking both northbound lanes about a mile south of Tuscola.
It's unclear how many other vehicles are involved.
Troopers were diverting northbound traffic at the Arcola exit. On the southbound side, one lane is open, but traffic was moving slowly.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area while first responders get the fire out and investigate.
“This could be an extended closure due to a difficult vehicle recovery,” police said just before 2 p.m.
Several area fire departments are helping.