SAVOY — When Wayne Weber began selling cars at Worden-Martin on Oct. 11, 1955, his friend didn’t think he would last long.
“He says, ‘Oh, you can’t do that’; I said, ‘You watch me,’” Weber said. “The next day, I came down, put my best suit on, met Lloyd Worden, we talked for three hours.”
Nearly 65 years later and at 86 years old, Weber is still selling cars for Worden-Martin.
“There was a time when I sold over 100 a month,” said Weber, 86. “But anymore, if I sell 10-15, that’s pretty good.”
He’s been used-car manager, sales manager, general manager and president. Now, “I’m just here doing what I please, having fun,” he said.
Besides vacations, Weber said he’s only missed half a day in 65 years.
“I had a bad cold,” he said. “That was about eight years ago.”
Weber said his 65 years of work haven’t felt like work.
“I’ve never had to go to work one day. I went to fun,” he said. “And the clients are all like family to me.”
Selling and buying a car was simpler back in the day.
“It’s all different,” he said. “Before, you had to sign one piece of paper, and you did it on the hood of the car. Now it’s like buying a house.”
Weber said the internet has changed everything.
“People buy on the internet from out of town and never see the car,” he said. “I don’t believe in that, because how are you going to buy a used car and not see it? But they do.”
Over the years, Worden-Martin has had 22 different franchises, Weber said.
“We were the largest (Chrysler) Imperial dealer in the country in 1972,” he said. “And we sold a lot of Rolls-Royces. We sold 12 Rolls-Royce convertibles in one year” at $280,000 apiece.
Worden-Martin started in 1948, was located near the corner of Springfield Avenue and Neil Street for around 20 years, and in the 1960s bought the property that would become the Carriage Center. Champaign businessman George Shapland acquired a majority interest in Worden-Martin in 2004, and its locations now include Champaign Ford City, Illini Nissan and Carmart north of Interstate 74; Vermilion Chevrolet Buick GMC; and Subaru of Champaign County and Worden-Martin Buick GMC in Savoy.
Weber is preparing for another move, with the upcoming sale of Worden-Martin’s Savoy dealerships to Serra Automotive, which owns Honda and BMW of Champaign nearby.
“They take over Aug. 3,” Weber said.
Weber will be moving his office to the Champaign Ford City dealership, so he can stay with Worden-Martin Inc.
“I have only worked for Worden-Martin Inc. for 65 years, and I’m not going to change it now,” he said.
Instead of seeing this as an opportunity to retire, Weber said he has no plans to.
“No retirement for me,” he said. “The Good Lord is going to retire me.”