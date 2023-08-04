URBANA — Champaign Asphalt President Joe Lamb first learned about the impact of giving from his parents, who established a donor fund through the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois.
“They had made a decision decades ago to get involved in the Community Foundation and set up a fund that they could use for philanthropic purposes,” he recalled.
Lamb has done likewise.
Champaign Asphalt Co., Urbana, established a donor fund through the foundation 15 years ago, and to date, that fund has been used to distribute about $1 million to 30 local charities.
This fund has provided a way for the company to make a lasting impact and support communities where their employees live and work, according to foundation President and CEO Angie Hatfield Marker.
To get to the million-dollar level of giving, she said, “this is really incredible.”
The Champaign Asphalt fund is one of 56 funds the foundation has that are donor-advised, in which donors make lump sum, tax-deductible contributions to support charities they choose, Marker said.
So far this year, the Champaign Asphalt fund has produced gifts to Eastern Illinois Foodbank and Cunningham Children’s Home.
Last year, the fund yielded donations to the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club, Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, Crisis Nursery, First String, Salvation Army and Stephens Family YMCA, Marker said.
One of the factors behind establishing the fund is that many Champaign Asphalt employees have causes they’re really passionate about, Lamb said.
And it’s important to the company to give back to the communities that have supported Champaign Asphalt over the years, he said.
“We decided if we got lucky at what we were doing, we’d set aside some money every year,” he recalled.
“It’s been one of those things that it’s just mushroomed and it’s given us all so much joy to not just work here but to give.”
Lamb said Champaign Asphalt’s Chief Financial Officer Ron Hoyne has been a driving force behind the fund, and three other managers — Chief Operating Officer Rob Summers, Human Resources Officer Meredith Mills and Accounting Manager Catherine Nickrent have also been involved in guiding the fund.
All four, along with Lamb, have also been involved in serving a variety of local charitable organizations, he said.
“All of us have lived here for a good chunk of our lives, if not all of our lives,” Lamb said. “A lot of folks who work at these nonprofits are folks we grew up with.”
Because Champaign Asphalt has a fair number of employees who live in Vermilion County, the company’s fund is making some donations in that county, too, he said.
Lamb said the real heroes are the nonprofits’ employees, because they’re the ones doing the work.
“We’re just allowing them to do it more freely,” he said.
The Champaign Asphalt fund’s $20,000 donation to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank this year is being used as a matching grant in the food bank’s campaign to raise $40,000.
Any donation made to the food bank before the end of September will be doubled, thanks to the Champaign Asphalt gift, according to the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois.
Amanda Borden, the food bank’s vice president of development, said the $40,000 campaign — coinciding with the organization’s 40th anniversary this year — will raise money to support general operations.
The gift from Champaign Asphalt is special to the food bank because of the food bank’s relationship with the company, Borden said.
“They donated to our capital campaign and were very instrumental in helping us achieve our goal and expand our facility,” she said.