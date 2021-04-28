SAVOY — Washington, D.C., remains the top direct-flight destination that the Willard Airport would love to add, and at least one local government has agreed to kick in money to help make that happen.
Champaign County has committed $15,000 toward a minimum revenue guarantee fund that would offer an airline some risk protection during the start-up phase of new service between Willard and the nation’s capital.
In addition to potential local funding sources, Willard spokeswoman Ashley Hipsher said the airport has applied for an $850,000 federal grant.
If the grant comes through, and if another $100,000 could be raised, “we would be sitting pretty good to get that route added,” she said.
County Executive Darlene Kloeppel advised the county board to support the funding based on the economic development potential from adding the destination, and the board approved a resolution authorizing her to commit $15,000 toward the revenue guarantee fund.
In a memo to the board, Kloeppel said the airport is developing multiple sources of risk mitigation funding for nonstop service between the local community and its top market for new service, with a goal of developing enough local funding commitments in time for Washington, D.C., service to begin in the spring or summer of 2022.
Kloeppel and Hipsher said minimum revenue guarantees to airlines for adding new routes are typical in the industry.
“It’s not unusual,” said Fran Strebing, deputy director of mar- keting for Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington.
New service between that airport and Destin, Fla., set to begin this summer didn’t require a minimum revenue guarantee for the carrier, Allegiant Air, she said, but it really depends on the airline and the route.
“Every airline and every route is a little different,” she said.
Adding local service to Washington, D.C., isn’t definite yet, and a potential carrier hasn’t been named. Currently, the local airport is served by American Airlines with flights to Chicago, Charlotte, N.C., and Dallas.
Kloeppel said the minimum revenue guarantee funds would be drawn quarterly only if the new service doesn’t generate the negotiated minimum revenue in its first two years, and any unspent money would be returned to funding partners.
Hipsher said officials at the UI-owned airport have been working with the Champaign County Economic Development Commission and the university on the proposal.
She also said she doesn’t know which local governments may be considering funding for this initiative, but some local businesses have agreed to contribute to a minimum revenue guarantee if the new flight materializes.
UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler didn’t provide details about the UI’s potential participation.
“We are still considering how best to support the proposal in partnership with other potential funders,” she said.
Bruce Knight, planning and economic development director for the city of Champaign, was also non-committal, saying the city is looking into it.
Carly McCrory-McKay, executive director of the Champaign County Economic Development Corp., said a nonstop flight to the nation’s capital would create a significant economic boost.
“Based on a 2019 report exploring the local economic impact of nonstop service to Washington, D.C., we know this service is estimated to generate $4 million-plus in total impact to Champaign County annually,” she said.
Washington, D.C., is a historically top destination market for area travelers, she said.
“Champaign County EDC is working with local partners to explore the possibility of adding this direct service and determining the best way to make that a reality should a carrier wish to provide service,” she said.
She also said this is a multi-step process, “and we are still working to develop a proposal with potential funders, representing both the public and private sector. No negotiations are underway.”
“Once pledges have been collected, the airport and community leaders will meet with all potential carriers to discuss the guarantee and its parameters,” she said. “The first qualified airline to offer to launch service will be the first airline with which the group negotiates.”
The agency’s 2019 economic impact study concluded that Champaign County could draw 12,000 more visitors a year if Willard added two daily flights to Washington, D.C.
That was pre-pandemic, of course. While Willard has maintained flights to Charlotte, Dallas and Chicago, the number of flights has been reduced as a result of the pandemic, Hipsher said.
The launch of COVID- 19 vaccines seems to be having an impact, at least in part. Hipsher said the airport has grown busier since more people have been vaccinated.
Leisure travel has rebounded more than business travel, however, and business travel accounts for the majority of the local airport’s passengers, she said.