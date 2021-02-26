CHAMPAIGN — In an effort to stop people from parking in the middle of a busy stretch of Green Street in Campustown, the city of Champaign placed barricades in the center turn lane Friday.
The barricades and no-parking signs were placed along the 400 to 600 blocks in Campustown.
The city is also removing the temporary pickup zones that had been created, increasing enforcement of the parking rules, including ticketing or towing vehicles parking in the center turn lane, and encouraging customers to use nearby side streets with metered parking and delivery drivers to use nearby loading zones.
“We have to be cognizant of the safety concerns there. With people parking in the middle, it requires you to jaywalk, to walk out in front of traffic,” said T.J. Blakeman, the city's senior planner for economic development. “When you've got snowplows and emergency vehicles and other traffic kind of all working together, it certainly can create some hazards for people.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many more people to get food delivered or pick it up to go, and last semester, there were several vehicle thefts involving cars that had been left running as their drivers ran inside restaurants to pick up food, according to the University of Illinois and Champaign police departments.
“The whole issue has been exacerbated by the pandemic and the amount of delivery that's starting to happen,” Blakeman said.
And he said the situation might not improve once the pandemic is over.
“Restaurants are shifting their models to match this new curbside and delivery model. And I think with the public becoming more familiar with the apps and the process, the genie may be out of the bottle,” Blakeman said. “If you've got a new revenue stream in your business model, are you just going to give it up? Not if the public still wants it.”
With that in mind, Blakeman said the city will need to come up with a more long-term solution than barricades.
“Probably what is going to have to happen to solve this problem is kind of a rethinking of the striping on the street itself," he said. "That is probably the long term solution. But in the meantime ... the parking, the standing has gotten a little out of control. So we’re going to try to bring some order back and make it safe for people.”