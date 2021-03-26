RANTOUL — The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking individuals, organizations and service agencies that could benefit from a settlement with Amtrak over inaccessible stations, including three in East Central Illinois.
Under the deal, which was reached in December, Amtrak agreed to pay $2.25 million to people who were affected by inaccessibility at 78 stations, including the ones in Gilman, Rantoul and Mattoon.
The Rantoul station was remodeled in 2019 to add two disabled parking spaces, a spot to lift wheelchairs onto the train, a new shelter and new signs.
Claims can be submitted by people who were affected between July 27, 2013, and Dec. 2, 2020.
Possible accessibility issues include “inaccessible parking; steep slopes or steps to get to the station; lack of directional signs; toilet rooms with inaccessible entrances, stalls, or sinks; high ticket counters; deteriorated platforms; and narrow routes at stations,” the Justice Department said.
More information about filing claims, which must be submitted by May 29, can be found at AmtrakDisabilitySettlement.com.
Over the next 10 years, Amtrak is set to redesign 135 stations, according to the Justice Department. It had alleged that Amtrak violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, which Amtrak denied.