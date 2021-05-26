PESOTUM — Trains are running again on the Canadian National railroad tracks through Pesotum, where a freight train derailed earlier this month.
Village President Joyce Ragle said the cleanup is still going and a couple of the crossings are still closed to car traffic.
“They have done quite a bit of work,” she said. “My understanding is that they were hoping to get the Lincoln Street tracks open by this week.”
She said there are still cars on the side of the tracks near the crossing at County Road 300 North, which is expected to take longer to reopen. But trains are back on track.
“Train traffic is going and has for this whole week,” Ragle said.
She said she has yet to hear what caused the May 11 derailment, when 17 cars on a northbound freight derailed.
“I have not heard anything on that,” Ragle said.
A CN spokesman did not return a request for comment Tuesday on the cause.
No one was injured in the derailment, which also closed U.S. 45 for more than a day.