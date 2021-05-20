SAVOY — A Willard Airport official said he stands by the safety of American Airlines regional carrier Envoy Air after a CNN report described a close call involving one of its commuter jets during a landing at Willard in March 2020.
According to the CNN report, this was one of multiple instances of alleged pilot error included in a Federal Aviation Administration warning to Envoy Air, the largest regional carrier for American.
Willard Executive Director Tim Bannon said the investigation involves the airline and FAA, but not the University of Illinois-owned airport.
The episode described in the CNN report involved an Envoy Air flight that nearly landed on the wrong runway — though the pilot recognized the mistake, diverted at the “last second” and landed on the correct runway.
The intended runway is 8,102 feet long, and the runway the jet was approaching was less than half that length, 3,718 feet long, Bannon said. So the plane would have faced challenges stopping before running out of runway and faced the likelihood of over-running it, he said.
Had that happened, Bannon said, the jet would have run onto a grassy area maintained to strict FAA standards.
Envoy is the primary operator of American flights in and out of Willard Airport, Bannon said, though there are other regional carriers that also fly in and out of the airport.
“Willard Airport is a very safe place to fly out of,” Bannon said. “We stand by American and Envoy. We think they are very safe as well.”
CNN cited findings related to Envoy Air from an FAA document it obtained exclusively.
Envoy Air Inc., founded as American Eagle, is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group. It operates more than 185 aircraft on 1,000 daily flights to over 150 destinations, according to its website.