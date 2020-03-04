CHAMPAIGN — It took several tries, but employees from Reynolds Towing were finally able to remove a concrete truck that tipped over Wednesday morning on the University of Illinois campus.
The truck tipped just before 9 a.m., UI police spokesman Pat Wade said.
“It sounds like the truck overturned while it was turning at Fourth and Kirby,” he said.
The scene drew a gaggle of onlookers and blocked traffic on westbound Kirby and southbound Fourth for several hours.
It took four heavy-duty tow trucks and multiple attempts to lift the filled concrete truck, and Reynolds was still cleaning the scene around 4 p.m.
"We had to take the tumbler off the back of the truck for it to be towed," Reynolds Towing supervisor Terry Roberts said. "There was some 65,000 pounds all together. There was 20,000 pounds of concrete in it."
Roberts said the truck was totaled.
The driver wasn’t injured or ticketed, Wade said.