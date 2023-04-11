URBANA — The city of Urbana has lined up state funding for two pedestrian and bicycle path projects, but construction isn’t likely to begin on either of them until 2026.
The city has been awarded more than $2.5 million in state Transportation Enhancement Program grants that will cover the entire cost of both projects — one along Florida Avenue and the other on Bakers Lane — according to City Engineer John Zeman.
Engineering and other preliminary work will need to be done before construction can start, but a 2026 construction start would get both new “shared use” paths open by the end of that year, he said.
In one project, the city plans to build a shared-use bike and pedestrian path on the south side of Florida Avenue between Lincoln Avenue and Race Street.
That’s coming with a roughly $12 million road-construction project planned for 1.3 miles of Florida between Lincoln and Vine Street, Zeman said, and timing for the start of the roadwork is contingent on securing other grant funding.
"If we don't get a large grant for the street, we'll have to continue with maintenance work," he said.
The Bakers Lane project involves building a shared-use path on undeveloped right-of-way owned by the city between Main and Washington streets.
It’s intended to connect east Urbana to the Urbana Park District’s future health and wellness facility.