top story Crash blocks I-74 eastbound lanes near Mansfield Mar 11, 2022 Mar 11, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday morning travel alert:Both lanes of Interstate 74 eastbound near Mansfield (milepost 166) are blocked due to a jack-knifed semitrailer.Expect significant delays as crews tend to the scene. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos News In Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Coronavirus Updates Daily Headlines Local Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Local Offers Receive local offers from our website and its advertisers. Local Sports Local Weather The Week in Review Top trending stories from the week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Latest News Court rejects ex-Chicago officer's efforts to get job back Ex-tennis pro Stakhovsky in Ukraine 'with a gun in my hands' Russia strikes near Ukrainian capital; port city under siege Late winter storm blasts South, Northeast with snow and wind State championship Saturday: Monticello stunned in Class 2A state final Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict Live updates: Rabbi in Portugal arrested amid oligarch probe Alleged shooter free on bond Saudi Arabia puts 81 to death in its largest mass execution 'Scum of the earth': Drug victims face Purdue Pharma owners Most Popular Articles ArticlesOne dead, one injured in shooting at north Urbana apartment complexIncident outside Red Lion bar leaves patron, staff member injuredUPDATED: St. Joseph tow-truck driver dies after being struck while responding to accidentNotes: Cockburn contemplating his futureKatelyn 'Katey' MooreBobs buzzer-beaters: Illini complete an unbelievable run to the topSeeding is Believing | Illini just miss on top seedRoss BookerChampaign 17-year-old to be tried as adult for alleged sex act with childChicago man charged in violent attack on ex at Champaign home