SAVOY — Count Rodney Davis among the legislators who’d back a wide-ranging, bipartisan infrastructure bill — just not the $2.3 trillion, “once-in-a-generation” version proposed by President Joe Biden.
During a Monday tour of Willard Airport, the Republican U.S. representative from Taylorville urged Democrats not to use a process called reconciliation to pass the bill without GOP support.
“What you will see out of the administration if they choose reconciliation is a Green New Deal-type bill disguised under an infrastructure plan,” Davis said.
Davis was among a bipartisan group of legislators who met with Biden last month in the Oval Office to talk infrastructure.
“We implored them — please do not make an infrastructure bill a partisan bill,” Davis said.
After Biden unveiled his infrastructure plan, which would increase the corporate tax rate, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “I’m going to fight them every step of the way, because I think this is the wrong prescription for America.”
Davis said he’d like to see projects like the ones he saw Monday at Willard in the infrastructure bill.
Last year, Willard upgraded a taxiway to align it with federal design standards, using $3.4 million in federal, state and local funding.
Willard also is improving the lighting and signage along the taxiways and runways for $1.4 million. That project is “about 80 percent complete,” airport Executive Director Tim Bannon said.
This project included new wiring, “because that was in really bad shape,” Bannon said.
Willard’s big project this year is to rehabilitate runway 4-22 for $12.5 million with local, state and federal COVID-19 relief funding.
“We’ll have a brand-new asphalt runway installed,” Bannon said on the tour, pointing out different parts of the runway that have been patched. “This is a huge project for us.”
Bannon said Willard has a long list of projects it would like to get funded.
“It’s a never-ending work-in-progress for us (because) we want to keep this airfield safe and operational,” he said. “Non-airfield side, the main terminal needs a rehabilitation. So we’ve been talking with the FAA very early on that for upcoming years of funding, and we hope to get the terminal modernized.”