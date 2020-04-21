URBANA — It wasn’t your typical Irish Catholic wake, but dozens of Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District employees and friends of the late Tom Costello showed their love to his widow on a beautiful spring morning Monday.
For about 10 minutes, more than 60 vehicles paraded in front of his home on Vermont Avenue in Urbana, just east of the University of Illinois campus, waving to Rose Costello.
Mr. Costello, 70, died suddenly Wednesday in their home.
The parade had so many vehicles that they started in a staging area at Urbana High School before heading south on Race Street, then west on Vermont.
Leading the parade was a police and fire escort, followed by representatives of the MTD fleet.
There were hybrid buses, ones wrapped in advertising for Krannert and Surface 51, maintenance vehicles, the district van, even a gem dating to the 1960s that Mr. Costello drove to events to generate goodwill for the district that he retired from in 2014 after 40 years of service.
“It was one of the very first: ‘The Green Wienie,’” said Ron Lewis, one of the MTD drivers who helped organize the parade, along with retired driver John Mangian.
“He was a person that’s worthy of a classic send-off,” said Lewis, who was hired by Mr. Costello at the MTD in 1986. Although he retired as a full-time employee in 2005, Lewis continues to work there a few hours a day.
“It’s hard to leave there,” said Lewis, who is taking a break during the COVID-19 crisis.
Mangian said Lewis suggested the “drive-by visitation” and he agreed it was a great idea for the scores of employees, present and past, who respected Mr. Costello and were struggling with how to channel their grief.
Mangian worked as a bus driver from 1993 to 2018.
“Tom hired me on a Sunday morning and never regretted it,” he said.
They served on the district’s social committee together for more than 20 years.
“Tom was my boss but also a good friend and a wonderful person,” Mangian said. “I loved working there. Tom made it a great place to work.
“There’s a lot of people who really missed him there and wanted to pay their respects. This is a cool way to lift their spirits.”
Based on Rose Costello’s reaction, it definitely was a boost to those in mourning.
People parading by waved and blew kisses to her. One held her hands up in the shape of a heart. Their vehicles had signs on them with a single word: TOM.
“I taught them,” Rose, the longtime principal of Holy Cross grade school in Champaign, exclaimed as one car passed.
“That was lovely,” she said after waving at the dozens of vehicles.
Joining her in watching from in front of the home the couple lived in for 42 of their 43 years together were about three dozen friends and neighbors. Denoting the strange times in which we are living, most wore masks.
Ever the nurturer, Rose Costello offered cookies to the mourners.