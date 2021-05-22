CHAMPAIGN — Due to a shortage of drivers, the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District will temporarily reduce its weekend service beginning Saturday.
On Saturday afternoons and evenings, several trips will be canceled on the 50 Green, 50 Green Hopper and 70 Grey routes. A full listing of canceled trips is available at mtd.org.
According to its news release, MTD hopes to resume regular service as soon as it can.
It is currently hiring bus drivers with a training wage of $14 an hour and a post-training wage of $15.66 an hour.