SAVOY — Passengers using Willard Airport now have the option to upgrade their seats to first class thanks to bigger planes, Executive Director Tim Bannon said.
American Airlines flights to Willard are now on “dual-class” planes, which have room for either 76 or 68 seats, depending on the model.
Willard is the only airport in downstate Illinois that offers this option.
Main-cabin and economy fliers will benefit too, since the larger planes have more room for overhead storage, reducing the amount of checked baggage.
Appearing on Wednesday’s “Penny For Your Thoughts” on WDWS 1400 AM, Bannon said that more supply could even lead to lower ticket prices.
This upgrade became available due to Willard’s high “load factor,” the percentage of seats actually being used each flight.
Now there will be even more room for potential passengers.
“That’s a vote of confidence by American, to bring in bigger planes,” Bannon said.
“More flights, that’s always our goal, and bigger flights.”
American is the only airline running through Willard right now, with flights to Chicago and Dallas.
There used to be options for Charlotte, N.C., as well.
Bannon said that the airport considers those flights “suspended.”
“We do talk about it, we remind them of it being suspended, we ask when it’s going to come back. There’s no formal timeline on that,” Bannon said.
He said that they also constantly meet with other airlines to gauge interest in offering flights from Willard, too, but there aren’t any leads on that front yet.
“It would bring in some competition to our airport and offer more options to travelers and maybe even drive the prices lower a little bit,” Bannon said.
One major draw for other airlines is a federal Department of Transportation grant which, alongside local and University of Illinois funding, has created a fund of almost $2 million for an airline to begin providing flights from Willard to Washington, D.C.
Already, an average of 52 people a day use the University of Illinois-owned airport as the starting point to get to D.C.
It’s more complicated than it sounds due to Reagan National Airport’s limited slots for flights each day.
“We think it would be really successful if that direct flight were to begin; however, it’s not our call,” Bannon said.
Florida, Las Vegas and other vacation spots are other places that Bannon mentioned would be good destination options to offer at Willard.
One other upcoming change at the airport is some remodeling to relocate the TSA processing area to the space once filled by the airport restaurant.
That project is in the design phase right now and will begin some time in 2024.