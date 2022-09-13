URBANA — Flex-N-Gate, the Urbana-based auto-parts juggernaut, can add a new accolade to its already-long list: the C-U Immigration Forum’s 2022 Business Leadership Award.
It’s part of the organization’s 2022 Welcome Awards, being presented this weekend in Urbana, and comes on the heels of Flex-N-Gate receiving another high honor — as Forbes Magazine’s Best Large Employer of 2022.
“If you are a new immigrant who doesn’t speak English, what are your job prospects in a new country? That’s a hard one. But one manufacturing company in Urbana makes that hurdle just a little easier: Flex-N-Gate,” the C-U Immigration Forum said in naming the Shahid Khan-led company as one of its 2022 honorees.
Himself an immigrant from Pakistan, Khan has owned and led the auto-parts manufacturer since 1980, 24 years after it was founded. Long before he went on to own the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars or debut on Forbes’ list of the 400 wealthiest Americans, the Champaign resident worked at Flex-N-Gate while a student at the University of Illinois.
Flex-N-Gate not only hires immigrants, it also makes English classes available at the plant via Parkland College. It also makes accommodations for Muslims to perform their prayers during their shifts.
That hasn’t gone unnoticed.
“This past year was a difficult year for Afghans, with the U.S. military leaving their country so suddenly,” the C-U Immigration Forum said in its announcement. “Many Afghans who previously worked for the U.S. as translators or were otherwise affiliated with the U.S. Army had to leave the country to survive, and some of those refugees — still without official refugee status — ended up in Champaign County.
“Flex-N-Gate has hired many of them to work in such jobs as welding and assembly-line work. They receive training for their jobs and are paid on time. They are happy to be employed as they wait and hope that their families too can be brought to the United States. Conditions for them in Afghanistan are bad and getting worse. Many lives are in danger.
“But one bright spot in the trauma that they have been through and continue to feel during separation from their families is being able to bring home a paycheck that allows them to live and pay their bills. Flex-N-Gate provides that bright spot.”
For its Best Employers rankings released earlier this year, Forbes partnered with a market research company that surveyed 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees to pinpoint the companies they liked best.
The surveys, conducted anonymously, asked respondents to rate, on a scale of 0 to 10, how likely they’d be to recommend their employer, as well as other factors, such as working conditions, development opportunities and compensation. The list ranks the 500 companies with more than 5,000 employees that received the most recommendations.
For their part, Flex-N-Gate admins credit employees for its success.
“The strength of our workforce is our employees and the entrepreneurial spirit in which we work,” said Gary Hinton, the company’s human-resources director. “Business conditions are very challenging, particularly with the most recent challenges worldwide.
“At Flex-N-Gate, we have managed over the years to grow, and that’s been key to the success of the organization. We have created an environment where people can make a career in our local community.”
Flex-N-Gate started manufacturing aftermarket parts for automobiles and trucks in 1956. In the 1960s, the product line was expanded to include rear step bumpers for pickup trucks. The company then stepped into the original equipment market, supplying bumpers for Jeep.
Today, it manufactures the highest-quality metal and plastic original components and mechanical assemblies for companies in the industry.
Khan, hired as the company’s engineering director fresh out of college in 1971, used $16,000 of his own money to get a loan for $50,000 from the Small Business Administration and buy Flex-N-Gate from his former employer, Charles Gleason Butzow, in 1980.
He grew the company so that it supplied bumpers for the big three automakers. In 1984, he began supplying a small number of bumpers for Toyota pickups. By 1987, it was the sole supplier for Toyota pickups, and by 1989, it was the sole supplier for the entire Toyota line in the U.S.
As the automotive industry adapted, so did Flex-N-Gate, specializing in product engineering, project management, testing, stamping, molding, painting, plating assembly and shipping. It’s now a global manufacturer with more than 70 facilities around the world and is continuing to grow.
“We expanded operations in the Chicagoland area, and most recently, we are in the midst of launching a manufacturing facility in Effingham,” Hinton said.
In Illinois, Flex-N-Gate employs more than 1,700 people. Globally, it employs more than 26,000.
“It’s a company that continues to expand, which in turn provides job security and opportunities for all employees and their families,” Hinton said.