URBANA — Attention drivers, cyclists and pedestrians: Here’s your chance to weigh in on a major east-west road crossing southern Urbana that is in need of attention.
Local transportation planners are studying a 1.1-mile segment of Florida Avenue between Lincoln Avenue and Vine Street, and they’re asking the public to take part in an online survey to learn, among other things, how people travel on this segment of road and what they like and don’t like about it.
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said Florida Avenue is one of the city’s most visible and important corridors. It serves drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, and, she said, “it’s not pretty right now.”
“Number one, the pavement is in lousy condition, and several years ago, the city had to take some steps to extend the life of the street,” she said.
The study is being done by the Champaign Urbana Urbanized Area Transportation Study at the county Regional Planning Commission.
Set to be completed next spring, the study is looking to identify ways to increase transportation safety, mobility and connectivity for what is considered to be a high-priority east-west corridor connecting Urbana and the University of Illinois campus.
Some of Florida Avenue’s issues described by planners:
- The road surface for most of the stretch is rated “very poor.”
- It has significantly more access points than recommended for its current function and average daily traffic as high as 10,300 vehicles.
- Sidewalks are only on the north side of the road, and there aren’t any bicycle accommodations.
- The level of traffic stress is high for cyclists between Lincoln and Race Street and medium between Race and Vine streets.
- The level of traffic stress for pedestrians fluctuates between medium and high along the corridor.
Ashlee McLaughlin, planning manager at the Champaign Urbana Urbanized Area Transportation Study, said this study will largely focus on roadway improvements because Urbana already has a master plan for bicycle and pedestrian improvements.
About 150 people have weighed in on the public survey so far, and the survey will be available for more input for a few more weeks, McLaughlin said.
Marlin said if a multi-use path was added to Florida it could connect to an existing one serving pedestrians and cyclists on the east side of Orchard Downs and running from Florida to Windsor Road.
Any future improvement project would be funded by federal, state and local funds, Marlin said, and “we’re not there yet.”
To participate in the public survey, head to bit.ly/36mZxjY.