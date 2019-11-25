CHAMPAIGN — Despite gas prices falling since they reached $2.99 a gallon in July, the prices this Thanksgiving weekend are projected to be the highest for the holiday weekend since 2014.
The national average, according to GasBuddy, is projected to be $2.56 a gallon on Thanksgiving, and in Champaign-Urbana, gas prices have been around $2.48.
For the past five years, gas prices on Thanksgiving have been less than $3 a gallon, reaching a low of $2.05 in 2015.
From 2011 to 2013, gas prices on turkey day were above $3, and 11 years ago this week, the national average gas price was $1.81 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.
The price-tracking app is estimating that 65 percent of Thanksgiving travelers will do so by car, with the number of motorists up seven percent from last year.
While gas prices are relatively high compared to recent years, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick DeHaan, said to “expect average gas prices to drop between now and Christmas.”