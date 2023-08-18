Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
MONTICELLO — More than two years after Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim was killed in the line of duty, a section of Interstate 72 is being named in his honor.
Signs are going up on I-72 between Champaign and Decatur designating that section of the interstate as Officer Chris Oberheim Memorial Highway.
The public is invited to a ceremony for the highway dedication planned for 10 a.m. Aug. 26 at Monticello High School.
State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, sponsored the resolution for the honorary dedication along with state Sen. Sally Turner, R-Beason, the late state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, and former state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington.
The section of highway between Champaign and Decatur was chosen because Officer Oberheim was a native of Decatur and formerly served as an officer there, lived in Monticello and served as an officer in Champaign.
“After this happened, we knew we needed to do something to honor him and his sacrifice and honor his family’s sacrifice,” Rose said. “We knew we needed to do something for the family.”
Rose said the ceremony Saturday will include speakers from Champaign and Decatur police departments and an honor guard from Champaign.
He said he knows nothing can ever be done to rise to the level of sacrifice made by Officer Oberheim, “but this is something that we can do to just let his family know how much we appreciate him and them.”
Officer Oberheim was fatally shot early in the morning of May 19, 2021, while he and now-retired Officer Jeff Creel were responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Town Center Apartments complex on North Neil Street in Champaign. Creel shot and killed the assailant, Darion Lafayette, after he fatally shot Officer Oberheim and wounded Creel.