It's Your Business | Airport addition a plus for international travel
Flightstar Corp. has completed and opened a general aviation U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility at University of Illinois Willard Airport.
It opened Oct. 11, and can clear private aircraft, crew and passengers arriving directly from international departure points, according to a joint announcement from Flightstar and Willard Airport.
Airport Executive Director Tim Bannon said the addition of these services will be an asset to the community and the airport.
“This is the first time private aircraft traveling from international locations will be able to land directly at Willard Airport to complete international arrival border formalities,” he said.
The airport has a strong relationship with Flightstar, which fully-funded the construction and will pay for the ongoing operation of the facility, Bannon said.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection describes itself as one of the world’s largest law enforcement organizations charged with keeping terrorists and their weapons out of the U.S. while facilitating lawful international travel and trade.
Indoor market canceled
Chalk up another pandemic casualty: Champaign-Urbana’s annual indoor farmer’s market.
The indoor farmer’s market at Lincoln Square has been canceled for the 2020-21 season.
“Is with great sadness that the Urbana Business Association announces that it will not be hosting the indoor market; Market in the Square, for November 2020 – April 2021,” the group announced on Facebook.
Darius White, executive director of the business association, said the indoor market was canceled due to new rules released by the state this month that would require 30 feet between indoor market vendors.
“We would only safely be able to put 15 vendors in there,” he said.
At that level of vendors, the business association wouldn’t cover its costs for the market, White said.
The state also requested creating separate entrances and exits for the market, which would be difficult to set up inside the mall, he said.
The business group is currently working with Lincoln Square to see about the possibility of it hosting individual vendors for the cold weather months, possibly at some kiosk spaces that have been added, White said.
Need snow plowing?
GreenPal, a Tennessee-based business that offers homeowners vendors to bid on their lawn mowing and snow plowing jobs, has launched in Champaign.
The company has local, pre-screened lawn and snow removal professionals available to bid on jobs without having to visit the property and speak face-to-face with the owner, according to GreenPal.
Here’s how it works, the company said:
“Homeowners can list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs. Vetted lawn care pros can then bid on their properties based on the Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews and price.”
Once the job is finished, the vendor sends a time-stamped photo of the completed work and homeowners can pay using the free GreenPal app and set up future appointments.
GreenPal has already launched in 200 other markets in 46 states, said co-founder Gene Caballero.
More information: https://www.yourgreenpal.com/local/lawn-care-champaign-il
Now seeing patients
OSF HealthCare has opened its newest primary care clinic at the new Union Square, 1712 W. Springfield Ave., C.
It includes seven exam rooms, a procedure room, lab and X-ray services, an exam room for rehab and space for a nurse clinic, according to OSF.
Medical providers at this location include Dr. Margaret Tate and advanced practice nurse Patrick McGuire.
The phone number is 217-337-2995.
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at 393-8258 or dpressey@news-gazette.media.