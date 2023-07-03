How do gas prices for the July Fourth weekend stack up against previous years?
Holiday travelers can look forward to gas prices being more than a dollar-per-gallon cheaper this summer than the same time last year.
Summer 2022 saw gas prices in Champaign-Urbana averaging over $5, but this year’s prices are expected to hold steady in the $3.50-$4 range, said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.com.
DeHaan said demand for gasoline just hasn’t been as high this year. “Because of that, we won’t see as much pain at the pump,” he said.
Illinois’ gas tax did go up by 3.1 cents, placing a slight hike at the beginning of the holiday weekend, but DeHaan said many stations may just absorb the tax.
More reasonable gas prices are part of the national trend this summer as the travel surge created by loosening COVID-19 restrictions tails off.
DeHaan also credits rising interest rates and economic slowdown for general lack of interest in vacationing this summer.
On the other hand, about 9 percent more people are planning to travel this Independence Day weekend than last year’s, possibly because of this very drop in gas prices.