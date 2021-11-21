Anything special that Champaign is doing to support its businesses this holiday season?
Well, there’s at least one: some free parking at its downtown parking hub.
For the entire month of December, visitors get up to two hours of free parking at the Hill Street Parking Deck (right), home to more than 300 parking spaces.
The provision is designed “to encourage residents and visitors to frequent downtown Champaign businesses this holiday season,” wrote Kris Koester, administrative services manager for Champaign Public Works in a press release.
Two hours of free parking at Hill Street Deck is a seasonal tradition. This exact practice has been in place since the deck opened 10 years ago.
“There is no need to provide any proof of purchase at the parking deck to receive this discount,” Koester said. “As always, parking in the parking deck and at metered spaces is free on city holidays, Saturdays and Sundays.”
Visitors who park longer than two hours will pay for additional time at a discounted rate of 75 cents an hour. The deck takes cash, credit, debit and merchant-validated tickets as payment.
“We always encourage people to shop local when possible,” Koester said.