Just Askin' | Garden Hills infrastructure work
What’s the latest on Garden Hills infrastructure projects?
The city council approved nearly $2.4 million for an engineering contract with Clark Dietz, Inc., to assist the neighborhood’s drainage revamp and lighting improvements at its Nov. 16 meeting.
Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen detailed on WDWS with Dave Gentry this Wednesday:
“We approved American Rescue Act Plan money toward (Garden Hills) infrastructure, it’s a long process when you’re talking about giant infrastructure projects,” she said. “We’ve put about $2 million toward engineering, we also put in additional money for the SLEEP program which is basically helping to pay for yard lights and video doorbells in houses to get some lighting and security in the neighborhood.”
The drainage improvement projects for Garden Hills include installing a new basin along a reconstructed Hedge Road — costing an estimated $22.7 million in total — and building additional storm sewer infrastructure, for approximately $17 million.
The city expects to spend $4 million to $6 million to install around 120 streetlights in the neighborhood with additional cameras.
The engineering services will conduct field surveys, prepare plans and estimates and acquire land for the projects.
“We continue to work with those neighbors, they’re an active and engaged neighborhood association which is great, and they come to a lot of meetings and give us feedback. We’ll continue to chip away at all of the infrastructure issues there,” Feinen said.
Feinen described a unique problem for the city staff: allocating more money than they’re used to, with fewer employees than usual.
During the middle of COVID-19, the city conducted “a lot” of voluntary separations and early retirements to make up for a “huge budget shortfall,” she said.
“So, we have less staff doing more work,” she said.