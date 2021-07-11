Just Askin' | Nonstop flights from Bloomington to Vegas
What has been the response to Central Illinois Regional Airport’s decision to offer nonstop service from Bloomington-Normal to Las Vegas?
“The initial response has been very positive and very favorable,” said Carl Olson, the airport’s executive director.
Las Vegas will be the 10th nonstop destination offered at Central Illinois Regional Airport, along with Denver; Chicago; Detroit; Dallas; Atlanta; both airports in Orlando, Fla.; and Destin, Fla.
The trips begin Aug. 12. Until June 28, the airport offered $49 introductory fares for the Vegas trips.
Peoria International Airport also has a nonstop Las Vegas trip through Allegiant Air. Bloomington’s service is through Frontier Airlines, known for low-fare flights.
Kids 14 years and younger can ride free with an adult present, with the purchase of the airline’s “Discount Den” subscription for $59.99 a year. Fare for Las Vegas nonstop round trips are hovering around $200 per person at the moment, Olson said.
The airport said there’s a lot of pent-up demand after COVID-19-related travel restrictions, especially for spots like Vegas, which has “strong market” in central Illinois.
“Las Vegas is arguably one of the top entertainment capitals in the world,” Olson said. “Coming out of COVID where everyone was working remotely, going to school remotely, as we put COVID behind us, it’s good to bring this back out again.”
The Bloomington airport offered Las Vegas flights in 2008, Olson said.
Per TSA guidelines, masks are still required on all flights.