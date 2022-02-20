Just Askin' | Parking around Central High School
Is there something going on around Central? I live in the area, and it seems like parking has evaporated.
Central High School is entering the final phase of its $102.7 million expansion and renovation, and it’s taking some parking spots with it for the time being.
The removal of the “Y-Lot,” parking next to the school that used to hold the YMCA, began on Monday to make way for the reconstructed soccer and softball fields.
The lot’s removal will leave Central’s staff parking “extremely limited” for the rest of the school year, Principal Joe Williams said in an email to families.
“Lynn Street between Church Street and University Avenue is now for Central staff only during school days,” Williams said.
There are green signs installed by the city noting this fact — Champaign will handle towing of non-staff cars along Lynn Street.
None of the lots will have space for students to park, and “this will be enforced heavily,” Williams said. Feldkamps Towing will handle all wrongly parked student cars.
“Visitor spots, traveling staff spots and accessible parking spots are for, well, visitors, traveling staff and those who have the proper state identification for accessible parking, respectively,” Williams said.
Voters approved an expansion of the two schools in a referendum back in November 2016.