Will the St. Mary’s Road construction clear up before the start of the college football season?
It should be good to go prior to UI’s Move-In Week, said Champaign Public Works’ Kris Koester.
Move-in officially begins Aug. 15.
The closure on the St. Mary’s Road and Neil Street intersection began in March, to reconstruct the pavement from Oak Street to Neil, add a sidewalk along the north side of St. Mary’s with pedestrian lighting and add a crosswalk across Neil with pushbuttons.
The section of St. Mary’s will go from four lanes to two lanes, with bike lanes added on either side.
That should help one of the main entrances to football game day at the University of Illinois. The Illini open at home against Nebraska on Aug. 28.
The project is an official endeavor of the UI, budgeted at $1,634,265. It’s paid for with a combination of school and state funding, the latter received through the Depertment of Transportation.
“Since the money flows through IDOT, the city is managing the contract for UIUC through an intergovernmental agreement,” Koester said.
So far, the project is tracking “right on budget,” and the roadway pavement is complete.
“There are still a few sections of sidewalk to be poured, signal and lighting work to be completed, and pavement markings to go down,” Koester said.
In the fall, there’ll likely be some restoration and electrical work to do, “but the street would remain open during those activities,” he added.