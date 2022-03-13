Just Askin’ | State Farm's new hangar at Bloomington airport
Looks like State Farm is building a new hangar around the Bloomington airport. How much is it going to cost, and is there any taxpayer money involved?
The current estimate for the new hangar is around $21.5 million, according to State Farm, and it’s a project entirely by and for the company.
State Farm is headquartered in Bloomington. In 1999, the insurance company built a hangar attached to the Central Illinois Regional Airport to handle corporate flights.
After renovating the hangar for the last 20 years, State Farm is ready for a new, expanded space.
“The permitting process is underway with the city, and foundation work will begin soon,” spokesperson Gina Morss-Fischer said.
The cost isn’t final, she said, though the new hangar is scheduled to finish in January 2023.
Both the airport and State Farm said they’re happy for the reinvestment in the Bloomington area.
Airport Executive Director Carl Olson said State Farm has had conversations about building a new corporate hangar since late 2020.
Some sections of the retrofitted hangar date back to the early 1980s, he said.
“The hangar allows (State Farm) to stay here and to grow, adds new construction and trades jobs and shows their commitment to our community,” Olson said.