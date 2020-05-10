Q: What highway construction projects are on the summer schedule?
A: Here’s what Kensil Garnett, the Region 3 engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation, said is heading our way:
1. Bridge superstructure replacements on Interstate 74 over Market Street, the Illinois Central Railroad and Oak Street in Champaign. Sangamo Construction is the low bidder at a cost of $32.7 million. It is scheduled to be completed in November 2022.
2 Driving lane inlay on I-74 approximately 1.3 miles west of the Champaign County line to 0.2 mile west of Illinois 47 in Mahomet. Open Road Paving Company LLC is the low bidder at $4.3 million. This is a 40-working day contract and will be completed later this construction season.
3. Bridge deck repairs over I-74 at Highcross Road east of Urbana to the UP Railroad 1.5 miles east of St. Joseph. Stark Excavating, Inc. is the contractor at an awarded cost of $2.4 million. This is a 130- working day contract.
4. Bridge replacements on Mattis Avenue northwest of Champaign over I-74 and I-57. Stark Excavating, Inc. is the low bidder at a cost of $20.8 million. It is scheduled to be completed in July 2021 and is part of the I-57/I-74 interchange project.
5. Bridge replacement of U.S. 150 northwest of Champaign over I-57. Stark Excavating, Inc. is the low bidder at a cost of $7.6 million. It is scheduled to be completed in July or August of next year and is also part of the I-57/I-74 interchange project.
6. Resurfacing on I-72 from White Heath Road northeast of White Heath to I-57 west of Champaign. This project is programmed at a cost of $9.2 million and is scheduled to take place this construction season.