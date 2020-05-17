Q: How has COVID-19 affected Champaign’s road construction plans?
A: The coronavirus has sped up some city construction projects, while others have been pushed back due to budget constraints.
Instead of slowing down on MCORE work on Wright Street in Campustown after students returned from spring break, construction continued, said Kris Koester, spokesman for Champaign’s public works department.
“As we watched the university’s calendar change and some other instructions for students not to return for the semester, we just kept going,” Koester said on WDWS 1400-AM.
The MCORE work this year on Wright Street runs from Green Street to Springfield Avenue, as well as some street repairs at Chalmers Street and Sixth Street, Koester said.
“The work that initially started was putting in some sewer pipes, replacing the 100-year-old water mains that are there, directly in the intersection, and then new sewer and water lines all the way down to Springfield Avenue,” Koester said.
MCORE’s fifth and final phase will include reconstruction of Green Street in Urbana from campus to Lincoln Square Mall.
Some Champaign road-maintenance projects have been pushed back a year, Koester said.
“Typically, every year, we go and do some infrastructure maintenance projects that can include things like patching brick streets, reconstructing alleys, improving certain areas of sidewalk,” he said. “All of those projects that were scheduled for this year have been moved at this time to 2021.”
The city is still moving forward on repaving Windsor Road from Mattis to Prospect avenues.
The old surface will be grinded off and paved with a new layer of asphalt. Some areas with deteriorating pavement will have that replaced.
This work is scheduled to run from May 18 to July 24, with paving work beginning in June.